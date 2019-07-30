BISE Mardan results: Girls clinch top 3 positions in HSSC exam

MARDAN: Girls clinched the overall top three positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan.

A total of 40,141 students had appeared in the examination out of whom 30,391 were declared successful with a passing percentage of 75.71. The results were announced at an award distribution ceremony. Former district education officer Hanif Khan and Chairman BISE Malakand Hamidullah was the chief guest at the ceremony. BISE Mardan Chairman Dr Tahir Javed also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by the parents of the position holders and officials of the board. Syed Hafsa Shah, a student of Tufail Shaheed Army College Mardan, got the first position with 1007 marks out of 1100. Ayesha Ashfaq, a student of Ghazali College for Women Mardan, obtained 1005 marks and secured the second position in the board.

Urooj Naz, a student of The Quaid-e-Azam Girls College Swabi, stood third and obtained 998 marks. The pre-engineering group of the intermediate examination was topped by Saud Alam Khan of the Quaid-e-Azam College Swabi with 980 marks. Mehran Sahil of the Quaid-e-Azam College Swabi obtained 977 marks and stood second while Mahnoor Khizar of Ghazali College for Women Mardan got the third position in the engineering group with 976 marks.

In general science group, Gulalai Tariq of Peshawar Model Degree College for Girls Mardan, secured 940 marks and stood first. Samreen Shahid of Punjab College Kandar Nowshera got 896 marks and stood second while Muhammad Zakariya of Peak College System Gulu Bheri Swabi obtained 892 marks and stood third. In the humanities group, Sanam of Government Girls Degree College, Takhtbhai Mardan, obtained 913 marks and stood first. Irum Sheraz, a student of Moon Light Public School and College Topi Swabi, obtained 898 marks and stood second while Nayab Arshad of Government Girl’s Degree College Manki Swabi, obtained 892 marks and stood third.