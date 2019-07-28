German diplomat welcomes new colleague

Islamabad : Ms Christine Rosenberger, the Head of Press and Cultural Section in the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad hosted a dinner reception to welcome her new colleague, Mr Andreas Wutz and wife Ms Pamela at her residence Saturday evening.

Mr Andreas Wutz is going to take charge of his office as the Secretary for Human Rights and Migration in the Embassy in Islamabad.

“I am really excited to be here in Islamabad and am looking forward to work here in Pakistani environment. Earlier, I had worked in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon and this is the first time that I have come to this part of the world,” Mr Andreas Wutz said while talking to ‘The News’.

“In fact I myself applied for posting against this position based in Islamabad and I believe I will have a lot of things to learn and do while I am here. I hope I will find it an interesting station,” Mr Andreas Wutz said.

To a question he said that he was well aware of the geopolitical situation and the security conditions in Pakistan as he has read and researched well as well as have been ‘briefed’ by concerned people who are highly knowledgeable about the situation and conditions not only in Pakistan but in the region.

Ms Christine, while talking to the guests said that Mr Andreas would not keep himself confined to the Human Rights and Migration matters but would also look over the cultural matters as and when required.

It was a ‘cool’ reception on a hot and humid evening where a select group of friends and acquaintances got together on the invitation of Ms Christine to welcome Andreas Wutz and spouse Pamela.

Whenever there was an arrival of a new guest, it was not only the hosts but the smile and surprise would appear on a few more faces in the gathering in the room. As such, the chatter was incessant and the discussion ranged from terrorist attacks on the Pak Armed forces, which lost 10 of its soldiers, including one young Captain, to socio-cultural matters to politics not confined to Pakistan but other countries of the region, especially Afghanistan, and subsequently to Taliban.

Prominent among the guests were legendary ‘Bharat Natyam’ classical dancer, Ms Indu Mitha, the prominent regional geopolitical expert, Imtiaz Gul, political analysts and columnists Raza Rumi, Amir Rana, Nadeem Siddiqui and Ms Mome Saleem. The guests enjoyed the hospitality through the evening while ending up with a sumptuous dinner.