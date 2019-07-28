Construction material for plazas dumped on main road in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The writ of the government is invisible in Gulberg locality of the provincial capital where half of the main road has been occupied by motorcycle workshops and the remaining by encroachers. Residents have many complaints regarding the situation in Gulberg, once a preferred neighbourhood due to its central location near both Peshawar cantonment and city.

Gulberg was a residential locality until recently but due to the absence of any check from the administration and lack of interest on the part of the city’s civic bodies, it has been turned into a commercial area with high-rise buildings.

Not only buildings have been erected without following the building code but those constructing plazas dump construction material on the main road.

At some places, pedestrians find it difficult to walk on the footpath where the construction material has been piled up.

The misuse of the road is causing hardships to the residents, mostly business or salaried class people who are paying taxes and other utility bills without even getting the basic facilities.

The only road leading to Gulberg was repaired a couple of years ago at a cost of millions of rupees but it has developed potholes and cracks due to the neglect by civic bodies and administration,. There is no check on erecting illegal speed-breakers on the road despite the government claims of not allowing these bumps. A visiting to the locality can make one understand that the government’s writ is in Gulberg is invisible.

One can ask whether officials of the relevant town, district administration or civic bodies visit Gulberg or take interest in curbing illegal activities. If they had done so, some of the problems facing residents would have been resolved.

Despite being illegal and violation of rules, dumping of construction material on the road has become a routine practice. The debris of demolished houses can also be seen dumped on the road.

The performance of district and provincial government can be gauged from the encroachments on the Gulberg Road located adjacent to the Peshawar Cantonment. Right from railway crossing near the West Cantonment Police Station to Izzat Khan Chowk, the road has been encroached upon.

Besides, a dozen private schools have been opened there, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to pass, especially in the morning and afternoon when schools are open.

The residents hope the administration would at least stop the people from dumping construction material on the road if it cannot remove the encroachments.