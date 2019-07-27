1st Zilhaj likely on August 3, Bakra Eid on 13th

Our correspondent

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the sighting of the Zilhaj moon on August 2 evening.

If the forecast is considered to be true, then the three-day Eidul Azha festival will begin on August 13.

The festival, also called Bakra Eid (festival of animal sacrifice), is marked at the end of Hajj happening on the 10th day of Zilhaj.

According to Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui, director at the PMD Climate Data Processing Centre, the weather is expected to be fair and partly cloudy in most parts of the country on August 2 when the country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet to gather evidence from across the country about the sighting of the crescent before announcing the start of Zilhaj.

The committee will be assisted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.

According to the PMD official, the new moon of Zilhij 1440 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 08:12 PST on August 1, 2019.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of the sighting of the Zilhij moon on the evening of August 2 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad 1440 AH," he said.