Buzdar opens safe city, other projects in Kasur

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday inaugurated three mega projects worth around Rs1.5 billion and laid the foundation stone of two other schemes amounting to Rs220 million in Kasur.

He inaugurated safe city project, Punjab Police Command, Control and Communication Centre and Rescue-1122 emergency service centres in Mustafabad and Khudian areas.

He visited Safe City Control Centre where he was brief about the project. He also planted a sapling at the DPO office besides laying the foundation stone of construction of Tehsil Complex and residences for doctors and paramedical staff in the THQ hospital, Kot Radha Kishan.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said another promise had been fulfilled by the government and said that the multipurpose safe city project would help in controlling crime. He said that 450 CCTV cameras had been installed in Kasur to keep an eye on the city. For this purpose, 160km long optical fibre cable has been laid and the latest equipment has been used.

He said that face recognition and automatic number-plate recognition system would be installed in phases.

The chief minister said that PPIC-III system was interlinked with Lahore head office which would help in keeping an eye on Kasur District from Lahore.

Meanwhile, cameras have been installed in all the police stations of provincial metropolis and police stations were being monitored from IG office and safe city centre, he said.

He regretted that backward areas remained deprived of the development process in the past but the PTI government would spread the development to the whole province.

Monitoring through the safe city authority would be extended to all the big cities of the province. He said that safe city centres were being established in Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

Later, Punjab Safe City Authority board meeting was held in Kasur under the chair of the chief minister in which approval was given to amendments to service regulations of safe city authority.

Usman Buzdar directed to constitute a committee to settle the pending matters pertaining to the safe city.

It was decided that safe city project in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi would be started through public-private partnership.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to Safe City Kasur office and asked the officers to work with renewed commitment.

Commendation certificates were also distributed among police officers in recognition of their best performance.

The chief minister said a university would also be set up in Kasur.

black day: Usman Buzdar has said that Opposition's black day call badly failed to attract people who showed indifference to those who had looted the national resources in the past. He said that people again rejected the already rejected leaders and now their future appeared bleak, said a handout issued here Friday.