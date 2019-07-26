close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

BoI hails $20mln Chinese investment

Business

July 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Zubair Gilani, chairman Board of Investment (BoI) and state minister for investment on Friday welcome the $20 million investment in services sector in the country.

" BOI is committed to support the foreign investment and also provide facilities to the foreign investment through ease of doing business," a statement quoted Gilani as saying.

He said the BoI was working on nine special economic zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for provide one window operation facility to the local and foreign inverters.

Minister for State vowed that he will provide all possible facilities to the Information Technology (IT) sector and the government always appreciate to foreign investors.

He offered the full support to the foreign investment and hailed efforts of integrated services company Timesaco for establish the new taxi service Buraq including five other services.

