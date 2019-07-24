close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
July 25, 2019

Foolproof security for Chinese ordered

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Saqib Zafar along-with RPO Muhammad Ehsaan Tufail chaired a meeting to review security of Chinese and residing at Islamabad International Airport project.

They ordered to ensure foolpro of security and also provide them with all necessary facilities so that a good will message may float worldwide. Commissioner Rawalpindi further added that sustainability of Pakistan depends on maintaining peace which will help create conducive conditions for economic prosperity and well being of majority of people living in that region. For that purpose every one of us has to play our compelling role and extend full cooperation with law enforcing agencies who are playing their part for maintain peace. Manager airport at this occasion applauded the cooperation of District administration and assured that they will keep up developing cordial relations with them for better.

