close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2019

NAB hands over Rs20m cheque to KP CS

National

BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs20 million to Chief Secretary Saleem Khan.

A press release issued by the Bureau said that the money was recovered in two cases against the officials of Agriculture Department.

It said that NAB proceeded against the accused after receiving complaints and during investigation the accused struck plea bargain with NAB officials and returned the money amounting to Rs20 million.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan