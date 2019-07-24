NAB hands over Rs20m cheque to KP CS

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, on Wednesday handed over a cheque for Rs20 million to Chief Secretary Saleem Khan.

A press release issued by the Bureau said that the money was recovered in two cases against the officials of Agriculture Department.

It said that NAB proceeded against the accused after receiving complaints and during investigation the accused struck plea bargain with NAB officials and returned the money amounting to Rs20 million.