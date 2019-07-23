Tridents pick Hales for CPL

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: The very first pick at the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft was opening batsman Alex Hales who will be playing for the Barbados Tridents, says a press release.

Hales says he is really looking forward to turning out at the CPL for the first time.

“When I was picked it was incredible news. Barbados is probably one of the best places in the world for cricket, incredible ground, good atmosphere in the Caribbean. It’s also a tournament I have never played in before and from what I’ve heard from players and coaches, the standard is really high and the atmosphere is brilliant so, it’s a great opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked if playing in T20 tournaments around the world helps in terms of getting international recognition, Hales said the extremely high standard means that selectors have to take notice of performances in leagues like the CPL.

“I think the standard now for franchise cricket is just going through the roof, particularly with all the analysis and all the money that’s involved in it.

“You play with all sorts of different players from all sorts of countries and a few months later you find yourself playing against them so, these guys know your strengths, they know your weaknesses. So, the standard and the drive to improve and work on your weaknesses and keep on top of your strengths is massive. I think it’s definitely something that national selectors look at or certainly should be looking at because the standard is fantastic.”

Hales also says that playing in T20 leagues around the world helps with your game especially to get you used to high pressure situations and, being an overseas player adding to the experience.

“I think it does and also the pressure of being an overseas player as well there’s always that expectation on you to perform as it should be. You go and play in Bangladesh and a month later you might find yourself in Australia playing on completely different pitches where your game plan is going to have to adjust quite a bit. So, in terms of developing as a player and honing your skills around the world these domestic tournaments are probably as good as it gets.”

The next big international assignment for the England team will be the T20 World Cup in Australia in late 2020, and Hales has set this as a target.