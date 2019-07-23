Former rulers did nothing for South Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government was focusing on development of less-developed areas and resources were being transferred there for uplift of people living there.

The chief minister was talking to parliamentarians including Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, former MNA Sardar Muhammad Saif-Uddin Khan Khosa and Sardar Umer Khosa, who called on him at his office here on Tuesday.

It is regretted that the people of southern Punjab were befooled through catchy slogans and resources were wasted on exhibitory projects, he said, adding former rulers did nothing for southern Punjab except lip-service. Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring development of backward areas including the schemes launched for welfare of people of southern Punjab.

Funds for the development schemes in southern Punjab would not be transferred to any other project or district, he added.