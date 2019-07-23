CNS visits Abu Dhabi ship building yard, naval facilities

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited the shipbuilding facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

The CNS is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Ship Building Yard (ADSB), Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by head of ADSB shipyard. The CNS was given detailed briefing on the construction facilities at the shipyard. The Naval Chief also visited various sections of the yard and appreciated the quality of work being undertaken at ADSB.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff visited the naval forces unit and Ghantout Naval Base and called on the heads of these institutes. During the meetings, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation were discussed.