Praiseworthy

This refers to the letter ‘Well done PM’ (July 18) by Waqar Moosa. I believe that the current PM has done a lot to develop strong international relations despite the animosity his decisions have faced from the opposing side.
I appreciate him because he has done a lot for the country.
Ikhlaq Dadri
Kech
