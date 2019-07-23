close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
Praiseworthy

Newspost

 
July 24, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Well done PM’ (July 18) by Waqar Moosa. I believe that the current PM has done a lot to develop strong international relations despite the animosity his decisions have faced from the opposing side.

I appreciate him because he has done a lot for the country.

Ikhlaq Dadri

Kech

