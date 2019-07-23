close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Mother, infant injured during robbery bid in Nazimabad

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

A woman and her infant baby were injured in a firing incident in District Central on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Nazimabad No 1 within the limits of the Rizvia police station.

The police said that two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire at the woman over putting up resistance to a robbery bid. Two fingers of the infant got injured as the bullet first shot through Hussaini and then hit the baby boy.

After hearing the gunshots, people of the area gathered at the spot and called the ambulance. The ambulance reached the site of the incident and shifted the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where the woman was identified as 24-year-old Momina Hussaini, wife of Jawwad Yousuf, and the infant as five-month-old Moosa.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi