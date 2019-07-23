Mother, infant injured during robbery bid in Nazimabad

A woman and her infant baby were injured in a firing incident in District Central on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Nazimabad No 1 within the limits of the Rizvia police station.

The police said that two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire at the woman over putting up resistance to a robbery bid. Two fingers of the infant got injured as the bullet first shot through Hussaini and then hit the baby boy.

After hearing the gunshots, people of the area gathered at the spot and called the ambulance. The ambulance reached the site of the incident and shifted the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where the woman was identified as 24-year-old Momina Hussaini, wife of Jawwad Yousuf, and the infant as five-month-old Moosa.