Murad hosts reception for Bohra Jamaat chief

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday hosted a reception for spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the CM House.

The chief minister thanked Saifuddin for visiting Karachi. “We still remember your last visit during Muharram-ul-Haram. It is manifestation of your confidence in the provincial government that you made another visit.”

Saifuddin also thanked the provincial government for welcoming him with open arms, and he offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the country, the province and its people.