close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Murad hosts reception for Bohra Jamaat chief

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday hosted a reception for spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the CM House.

The chief minister thanked Saifuddin for visiting Karachi. “We still remember your last visit during Muharram-ul-Haram. It is manifestation of your confidence in the provincial government that you made another visit.”

Saifuddin also thanked the provincial government for welcoming him with open arms, and he offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the country, the province and its people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan