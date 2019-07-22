Six people dead in US heatwave over weekend

NEW YORK: A massive heat wave that has seared more than 200 million Americans from the Central US to the East Coast over the weekend came to an end Monday, after being linked to several deaths, and forcing events to be cancelled.

The National Weather Service said that the "oppressive" heat spell finally ended across the Midwest and Northeast as a cold front passes through the region, with life returning to normalcy.

US media has blamed the heat wave for at least six deaths, including a hiker who had been found unconscious on a trail outside Washington on Saturday and two people who died earlier in the week in the eastern state of Maryland.

On the East Coast, New York City directed office buildings to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees to reduce strain on its electrical grid.