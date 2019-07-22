Bilawal slates media censorship of Opp rallies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned media censorship by the government of the rally of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and said that it is a proof that Imran Khan is a selected prime minister and his government is a selected government. In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party which staged a sit-in in front of parliament for 126 days is not able to tolerate a single rally of opposition which proves that Imran Khan is unable to listen to voice of dissent. “The PTI government censored the coverage Maryam Nawaz’s rally in Faisalabad. This is the worst form of fascism,” he said.

The PPP chairman said the PTI government is not tolerating opposition, so it cannot be called a democratic government. “Whenever opposition speaks in parliament, the selected prime minister stops attending sessions of the National Assembly,” he said.

He said the production orders of opposition members are refused because this government and prime minister do not want to hear the truth about the callous government which has made the lives of people hell.

The PPP chairman said gagging orders are issued by the government for journalists who criticise the government. “When the government failed to crush the voice of opposition by arrests of opposition leader it started censor on media. This kind of censorship is only witnessed in dictatorships,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded.