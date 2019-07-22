Four killed in different incidents

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and three wounded in firing in the local vegetable market early Monday morning.

Police said Musa Khan and Irfanullah died on the spot while Shad Mohammad, Ali Mohammad and Karim Khan sustained injuries in firing after a clash between the two parties over a petty dispute.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed when her brother allegedly opened fire inside a house in Yousufabad. Some reports said the incident was related to honour as the deceased woman was married to her cousin but had come to the house of her parents a few days back.Niaz Ali, the father of the deceased, told police that the accused got angry when he and his daughter asked him to find a job. Meanwhile, one Irfanullah died when after being hit by the train near Shahi Mehmankhana on Monday.