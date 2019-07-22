Space Summer School starts at IST

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST), inaugurated the Third Space Summer School under the theme of Space Technology Education and Popularisation here on Monday.

IST is hosting over 175 students of various schools and colleges of Pakistan in this summer school. Space Summer School (SSS) is a two-week activity-based learning covering more than 50 interactive sessions in 8 exploration tracks for students of age groups 10 years to 17 years in two levels as abecedarian and virtuoso. It will have a canvas of space themed activities, interactive lectures, hands on workshops, space career counselling, Dr. Abdus Salam space contest, space creative writing space creative designing, space creative arts, webinars, seminars, solar observations and astronomy night.

The event was formally inaugurated with the participation of participants and their families along with faculty and students of IST.

The participants and the guests were greeted by IST Director Dr. Najam Abbas in his welcome address. He outlined the theme of Space Summer School under the initiative of Space Technology Education and Popularisation. He also emphasised on the importance of Space Technology for Pakistan and declared Space Summer School as a significant milestone towards Pakistan Space program. The chief guest of the ceremony, Director General SUPARCO, the National Space Agency of Pakistan, Zafar Iqbal appreciated the initiative of Institute of Space Technology for creating awareness about space technology among the youth and educating the students about the benefits of space technology and its applications. Mr. Zafar praised the efforts of IST for Space Technology Education and Popularization. Dean and Registrar IST were also present on the occasion.

Space Summer School will cover interactive lectures in the domain of eight exploration tracks namely the Earth, Atmosphere, Aviation, Rocketry, Astronomy, Satellite Technology, Space Life and Space Applications. It will host a special webinar with Dr. Aquib Moin, UAE Space Agency, will motivate the participants about the applications of Space Science & Technology. Space Summer School participants will be provided an opportunity to explore Planetarium, Aircraft Technology, CanSat Satellite development, Quad-copter Design, UAV design and Fabrication along with Astrolabe and Telescopy.

Participants will get a chance to visit space related laboratories and will also do the hands-on experiments under the supervision of faculty. The space school will conclude with the execution of specialized projects in the domains of satellite technology, remote sensing and GIS, aviation and rocketry. Space Summer School team has developed a specialized Dr. Abdus Salam Space Contest, that will gauge the level of space learning of students. It will be a paper based test on the eight exploration tracks of SSS and has been designed according to International standards. Space Spellathon, Space creative writing and Space Arts competitions will also be arranged to enhance the learning and vision of students. Solar observations and star gazing will be the other highlights of the Space Summer School.