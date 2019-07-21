ANP secures one seat in tribal districts polls

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) could secure only one out of 16 general seats for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in the election for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The party candidate Nisar Ahmad Mohmand won the PK-103 seat in Mohmand district by securing 11,247 votes.

Rahim Shah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged 9,669 votes while Gulab Noor of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) got 8,306 votes.

The total registered voters were 110,480 while the turnout was 36.25 percent in the polls.

ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan had addressed a public rally in Mohmand while campaigning for Nisar Ahmad Mohmand.

ANP candidate Gul Afzal got 8,808 votes in PK-100 in Bajaur district. PTI’s Anwarzeb Khan won the seat with 12,951 votes.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Waheed Gul was the runner-up with 11,775 votes. The JUI-F’s Abdur Rashid secured 8,432 votes. The voter turnout in the constituency was 33.47 percent.

ANP’s Lali Shah got 6,301 votes in PK-101 Bajaur. The PTI’s Ajmal Khan polled 12,194 votes to win the seat.

The JI’s Sahibzada Haroonur Rasheed secured 10,468 votes while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Muhammad Anees Khan could poll 5,920 votes only. Ahmadzeb Khan of the JUI-F managed to get 4,827 votes. The turnout was 29.30 percent while 829 votes were rejected. ANP candidate Sheikh Jahanzada bagged 6,750 votes in PK-102 Bajaur. The JI’s Sirajuddin won the election by bagging 19,088 ballots.

PTI’s Hameedur Rehman got 13,436 votes. Independent candidate Khalid Khan secured 12,639 votes while JUI-F candidate Sultan Muhammad got 9,225 votes. The turnout was 31.20 percent.

Independent candidate Abbasur Rehman won the election after getting 11,751 votes in PK-104 in Mohmand.

The JUI-F’s Muhammad Arif secured 9,801 votes and PTI’s Sajjad Khan got 7,755 votes. The ANP candidate could get only 1,512. The turnout was 28.26 percent.

The ANP candidate got only 1,242 votes on PK-105 that was won by an independent candidate Shafiq Sher Afridi, who secured 19,733 votes.

Another independent candidate Shermat Khan received 10,745 votes. The turnout was 27.40 percent.

ANP’s Naheed Afridi could secure only 194 votes in the PK-106 Khyber district, which was won by Bilawal Afridi who got 12,814 votes.

An independent candidate Shahid Afridi bagged 6,297 votes while PTI’s Amir Muhammad Khan Afridi got 5,930 votes. The turnout was 23.44 percent.

ANP’s Muhammad Sadiq got 396 votes in PK-107 Khyber district. Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq obtained 9,796 votes while another independent candidate Hameedullah Jan Afridi got 8,428 votes. The PTI’s Muhammad Zubair got 6,375 votes.

ANP’s Farooq Ahmad got 192 votes in PK-108 Kurram district.

The JUI-F’s Muhammad Riaz Bangash secured 11,948 votes to win from one seat in Kurram. An independent candidate, Jamil Khan Chamkani got 11,517 votes. The PTI’s Shahid Khan polled 4,159 votes. ANP’s Sherullah Khan 495 votes in PK-111 North Waziristan district while PTI’s Muhammad Iqbal Khan got 10,200 to win the seat. JUI-F Maulana Samiuddin secured 9,288 votes.

Qadir Bhittani of the ANP got 9,263 votes on PK-115 ex-Frontier Regions and lost. The PTI’s Abidur Rehman bagged 18,028 while JUI-F’s Muhammad Shoaib got 18,102 votes to emerge victorious by a thing margin. The turnout was 24.69 percent. Taj Muhammad of ANP secured 928 votes only in PK-114 South Waziristan. PTI’s Naseerullah Khan secured 11,114 votes to win the seat while independent candidate Muhammad Arif Wazir, backed by the PTM, got 10,272 votes.