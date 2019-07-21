Opposition can’t escape accountability through protests: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the protest of the opposition to save itself from accountability will fail.

Talking to the media after attending a condolence reference at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday, he said the people of Pakistan would not take to the streets on the call of corrupt elements. He said that Maryam Nawaz should account for corruption instead of leading rallies. “The opposition wants to create unrest in the country to achieve their nefarious designs. The PML-N has fallen victim to its own contradictory statements and half of its leadership wants to strike a deal while the remaining want to stage a protest. However, PML-N workers are deserting their leadership,” he added.

He said the rule of corruption had prevailed in Punjab during the past 10 years of the PML-N. “The PTI government wants fair and strict accountability for everyone and Prime Minister Imran Khan will never strike a deal with any corrupt person. Every single penny of national money will be recovered,” he maintained.

Civ-mil leadership on same page: Governor Ch. Mohammad Sarwar has said the political and military leadership are on the same page for protection of national interest.

He was talking to a delegation comprising of PTI leader Zubair Niazi and Saqib Sandhu here on Sunday. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a delegation comprising civil-military leadership will argue the case of Pakistan in the best possible manner. Pak-US relations, based on mutual interest, are indispensable for the whole region, he added. He said, “We are pursuing trade instead of aid in the US tour of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The whole nation salutes martyred Hawaldar Manzoor Abbasi who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control. Terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan is condemnable and manifests a cowardly mentality of terrorists.”

Road accidents: At least two people were killed and 949 injured in different road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 821 road accidents in all the 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many as 579 badly victims were removed to hospitals and 370 people with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.