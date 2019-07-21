close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Man ‘commits suicide’ in Orangi Town

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

A young man allegedly committed suicide at his home in the Orangi Town area on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Zia Sector 11.5 near Liaquat Chowk within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station.

Following the incident, the police reached the site and shifted the body to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 28-year-old Farhan, son of Nadeem. The police said the deceased had hanged himself with a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.

Further investigations are under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi