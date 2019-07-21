Man ‘commits suicide’ in Orangi Town

A young man allegedly committed suicide at his home in the Orangi Town area on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Zia Sector 11.5 near Liaquat Chowk within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station.

Following the incident, the police reached the site and shifted the body to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 28-year-old Farhan, son of Nadeem. The police said the deceased had hanged himself with a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.

Further investigations are under way.