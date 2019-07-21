‘Efforts under way to implement job quota for persons with disabilities’

Special computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and disability certificates are being provided to persons with disabilities on a priority basis while efforts are under way to implement the job quota for them in the government departments.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, the special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on empowerment of persons with disabilities, said this on Saturday while speaking at a conference for differently-abled youth held at the Sindh Boy Scout Association Auditorium.

He maintained that people with disabilities were gifted in so many other ways, due to which they were second to none in talents.

Qamar stressed the need for changing the general attitude and perception of the public about the differently-abled people. We should provide the persons with disabilities opportunities to grow and help them bring out their hidden talents, he said.

The special assistant to the CM informed the event that the Sindh government had taken many initiatives to provide better health care, education and vocational training to the persons with disabilities through educational and rehabilitation centres established across the province.

“Special CNICs and disability certificates are being provided to special persons on a priority basis and we are making efforts for the implementation of job quota fixed for special persons in public and private sectors,” he said.

Qamar said the differently abled youth could produce astonishing results in various jobs if they were encouraged.

He said that it was a matter of great pleasure for him that things were gradually improving for the persons with disabilities. He expressed his hope that soon all of them would be able to lead independent and respectable lives.