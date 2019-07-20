Destitute students

Students get educated so that they can have a better quality of life. The elite class can afford higher fees so their children can study easily in schools. Our current education system is inequitable and unjust, with huge disparities between the rich and the poor. The attitude the government has towards education is grossly negligible. In our education system, poor students cannot continue their studies properly and they invariably fail to complete their education. In spite of allowing poor students allowances, our government has made orders to prohibit HEC scholarships to them.

Education is our only source to get rid of the insurmountable problems we face in our country and to eliminate the widespread ignorance that persists amongst our people. The PM has been unable to reform the education system as of yet. Poor students should be granted better opportunities in order to harness their skills because they are the future of our nation.

Khaleel Jatoi

Quetta