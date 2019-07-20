Anderson expects to be fit for Ashes

LONDON: England paceman James Anderson, who has been a vital force in red-ball cricket for his team, is expecting to make full recovery ahead of the Ashes series, which begins from August 1.

Anderson, who is turning 37 this month, had sustained “a low-grade calf muscle tear” on July 2 during a County Championship game.

England selector Ed Smith spoke about Anderson’s situation, saying: “He’s having a bit of a break now as he’s played a lot of cricket and has been a central protagonist in one of the great stories in sport. He will get every medical attention that we can give to make sure he has every possibility of being fit as soon as possible.”

Prior to the Ashes, England are set to host Ireland for a one-off four-day Test at Lord’s which begins from July 24.

Anderson admitted that he was feeling good but his participation against the Irish would all come down to his fitness level.

“We meet up on Monday and at the moment I feel good,” Anderson told the BBC. “I will keep bowling and we will monitor it. If it comes to Wednesday and I’m fit to play then great, but if not I will work towards being fit for the Ashes.”

The paceman also reflected on England’s ICC 2019 World Cup triumph and added that his side now needs to “re-focus” on the upcoming Tests assignments.