close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

No LB polls talk with Punjab yet: ECP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday rejected media reports that it had apologised to hold the local bodies elections in Punjab.

The Commission, in a media release, said that Punjab province had not held any consultation with the ECP regarding Local Government Act.

“Neither has the province made any rules so far regarding the local government. A case in this regard is sub judice in court,” it noted.

The Election Commission said holding of election was its constitutional responsibility for which the commission was prepared all time.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polling for 16 seats of the provincial assembly in tribal districts is being held Saturday and a total of 284 candidates in the poll arena.

The Election Commission says polling will begin at 0800 am and continue till 5:p.m. without any break. Eighty-three candidates are contesting election from the platform of different political parties while 201 are independent candidates.

In the first ever election for the provincial assembly, about two point eight million voters will cast their right to vote while 0ne thousand eight hundred and ninety-five polling stations have been established for this purpose.

To ensure peace and order, tight security measures have been taken to ensure holding of the polling in a peaceful and transparent manner. Besides local police, army jawans have also been deployed in polling stations to help the administration in maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the elections.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan