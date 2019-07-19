No LB polls talk with Punjab yet: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday rejected media reports that it had apologised to hold the local bodies elections in Punjab.

The Commission, in a media release, said that Punjab province had not held any consultation with the ECP regarding Local Government Act.

“Neither has the province made any rules so far regarding the local government. A case in this regard is sub judice in court,” it noted.

The Election Commission said holding of election was its constitutional responsibility for which the commission was prepared all time.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polling for 16 seats of the provincial assembly in tribal districts is being held Saturday and a total of 284 candidates in the poll arena.

The Election Commission says polling will begin at 0800 am and continue till 5:p.m. without any break. Eighty-three candidates are contesting election from the platform of different political parties while 201 are independent candidates.

In the first ever election for the provincial assembly, about two point eight million voters will cast their right to vote while 0ne thousand eight hundred and ninety-five polling stations have been established for this purpose.

To ensure peace and order, tight security measures have been taken to ensure holding of the polling in a peaceful and transparent manner. Besides local police, army jawans have also been deployed in polling stations to help the administration in maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the elections.