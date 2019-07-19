close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Need to link educational institutions with industry stressed

National

Islamabad: Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday said the Government would soon launch the ‘Kamyab Nojwan’ scheme according to which unemployed youth would be given Rs100,000 to Rs5 million loans.

Speaking at a programme of COMSATS University, the PBIT chairman said that the scheme would help in doing away with unemployment in the country. He said it was also must to link industries with the educational institutions so that on completing their degree programmes, they could get opportunities of employment and enhance their skills.

Sardar Tanveer said that one of main reasons behind unemployment in the country was dearth of institutions which could provide quality engineering, technical and vocational education.

He told audience that with increase in foreign investment in the country particularly in Punjab, there would be enhanced opportunities of job employment for engineering graduates. He said that the PBIT over the last few months had taken concrete measures for facilitating foreign investment in the Punjab province.

