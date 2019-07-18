Plantation drive kicked off at NUML

Islamabad National University of Modern Languages (NUML) kicked off the plantation drive on Thursday under Clean Green Pakistan Programme, says a press release.

Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the University. Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, irector Administration Brig (r) Ziaul Hassan Sahi alongwith other directors and staff members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Rector NUML said that the university will plant maximum trees in all its campuses including the main campus as part of Prime Minister’s plantation drive and he urged the faculty members and students to actively take part in the campaign to make the entire project a complete success.

He said that the government’s Clean Green Pakistan Programme is a great initiative which will have positive impact on country’s overall environment. He said that NUML is participating in tree plantation drive every year. Rector NUML said that it is not mere the government’s responsibility to plant trees as Pakistanis it is the duty of every individual to plant trees.