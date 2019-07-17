Two newborns found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two neonates were recovered dead from different localities in the provincial capital on Wednesday. A newborn was recovered from Bedian Road in the Haier police limits while the other was recovered from Harbanspura bridge.Locals of the area spotted the bodies and informed police. Later on, Edhi ambulances shifted the bodies to graveyard and buried them.
Two neonates were recovered dead from different localities in the provincial capital on Wednesday. A newborn was recovered from Bedian Road in the Haier police limits while the other was recovered from Harbanspura bridge.Locals of the area spotted the bodies and informed police. Later on, Edhi ambulances shifted the bodies to graveyard and buried them.