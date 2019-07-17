close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Two newborns found dead

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Two neonates were recovered dead from different localities in the provincial capital on Wednesday. A newborn was recovered from Bedian Road in the Haier police limits while the other was recovered from Harbanspura bridge.Locals of the area spotted the bodies and informed police. Later on, Edhi ambulances shifted the bodies to graveyard and buried them.

