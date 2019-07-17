Chinese farming technology urged

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has suggested adopting Chinese rooftop farming technology named Aquaponics to overcome food shortage, water crisis, excessive use of pesticides and expensive fertilisers.

PCJCCI President Shah Faisal Afridi, chairing the think tank meeting of PCJCCI, said Aquaponics was a technique that harvest both fish and vegetables, using the waste from the fish to feed the plants and the plants to clean the water for the fish.

By combining the fish, water and plants, Aquaponics system use an integrated environment to produce vegetables and fish in a very small space, with very little water, he said, adding that Aquaponics was being explored by China for several decades as a possible solution to the foregoing environmental energy, and food shortage problems.