Villagers threaten protest, seek road construction

MANSEHRA: The residents of various villages in Siran valley have threatened to block Jabori-Mansehra road for traffic if the construction of Banda Gheesuch road was not completed within a week.

One Abdul Razzaq told a news conference in Jabori on Tuesday that the 9 km road had been left incomplete and people were suffering because of that.

A group of people from various villages led by Abdul Razzaq asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to initiate an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of development funds meant for the construction of the road.

“The contractor withdrew funds meant for this road, leaving four km Banda Gheesuch to Kainyan section of the road incomplete a year ago,” he alleged.