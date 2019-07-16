close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Villagers threaten protest, seek road construction

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

MANSEHRA: The residents of various villages in Siran valley have threatened to block Jabori-Mansehra road for traffic if the construction of Banda Gheesuch road was not completed within a week.

One Abdul Razzaq told a news conference in Jabori on Tuesday that the 9 km road had been left incomplete and people were suffering because of that.

A group of people from various villages led by Abdul Razzaq asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to initiate an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of development funds meant for the construction of the road.

“The contractor withdrew funds meant for this road, leaving four km Banda Gheesuch to Kainyan section of the road incomplete a year ago,” he alleged.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus