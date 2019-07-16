Zulfiqar Cheema’s new book published

LAHORE: Intellectual, writer and former IGP Zulfiqar Cheema’s new book (in English language) ‘Straight Talk’ is published.

The book covers diversity of subjects mostly pertaining to myriad problems our country is confronted with, including rule of law, corruption, accountability, democracy institutional confrontation, governance, education, grey areas of policing system and skill development, etc. A sincere effort is made not only to identify the problem but a possible solution and the remedy is also proposed. The author has also tried to highlight some brighter aspects of our beloved country and the patriotism of our expats. Travelogues, light humor, personal experiences and anecdotes are also the integral components of the book.

In one article entitled “Independence of Civil Administration and Good Governance” the author laments on the failure of present government to stop political interference in civil administration.

‘Rule of Law’ is a comprehensive article where the writer has analysed the reasons why rule of law could not be established in our country. One of the major reasons, the author says is that all those who broke the supreme law of the country got away with and none of them was punished.

The author has urged the need for having a new charter to run the country smoothly. In this article he has given detailed recommendations to reform the state institutions and the outdated judicial, administrative and policing systems. The author has emphasised the need to establish a constitutional court. He suggests that selection into the superior judiciary be made by a search committee and not by one-man i.e. the CJP. He is of the view that judges of Supreme Court should be banned to accept any assignment after retirement. ‘Interaction with Imran Khan’ is very interesting article in which the author has shared the details of his first and the latest meeting with PM Imran Khan.