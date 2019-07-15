Illegal cattle markets banned in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has imposed a ban on all illegal markets for selling/purchasing cattle in the Peshawar district other than those with valid permission from respective Town Municipal Administration. According to an official handout, anyone found violating the order shall be proceeded against under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30 days from the date of its issue, unless modified or withdrawn.