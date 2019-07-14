SSC result today

Rawalpindi: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 today (Monday) at 10 a.m.

Result announcement ceremony would be held at Divisional Public School Shamsabad. The students can check their results on the board’s website ''www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk''. The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.