Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

SSC result today

Islamabad

July 15, 2019

Rawalpindi: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 today (Monday) at 10 a.m.

Result announcement ceremony would be held at Divisional Public School Shamsabad. The students can check their results on the board’s website ''www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk''. The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.

