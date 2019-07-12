Dishonesty to national kitty will not be allowed, says CM

lahore: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday visited the 1180-megawatt RLNG Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant in Bhikki, Sheikhupura, and inspected its various sections.

Addressing a meeting during his visit, he said the power plant was a national project and assured of resolving its issue on priority basis. He said Quaid-e-Azam thermal plant board members would be nominated soon and its privatisation would also be examined. He said more saplings should be planted inside and outside the power plant and made it clear that he would examine every project personally.

During the visit, the chief minister was told that the plant had generated electricity worth Rs10 billion. He also inaugurated the construction of a sports complex in Sheikhupura costing around Rs390 million. He was informed that various sports facilities would be available over an area of 19 acres. Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of restoration of old Nullah Dek. Under the project, restoration work of the nullah would be done at the cost of Rs385 million from Dek diversion channel to QB Link Canal.

The project would be completed by the mid of next year to help save the agriculture land of Daska, Gujranwala, Muridke, and Ferozewala from floodwater.

Parliamentarians of the area also called on the chief minister during the visit.

Usman Buzdar said the process of meetings and consultation had already been started and meetings with the parliamentarians were held during the field visits to solve their problems on a priority basis. Public service is our agenda and this would continue, he added. "We are the custodians of every government penny and no one will be allowed to remain dishonest with the national kitty," he said. A committee, led by the chief secretary, had been constituted to submit its recommendations by reviewing recruitments and other issues.