No quorum gets PA session adjourned till Monday

The sitting of the provincial assembly that was convened after a gap of one week on Friday was adjourned in a few seconds due to lack of quorum.

PA Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari adjourned the sitting until 2pm on Monday, as only five lawmakers were present in the House. The sitting was adjourned without the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, which are customary at the beginning of every assembly sitting.

The opposition legislators later protested against the decision of the chair to adjourn the sitting within a few seconds. Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi said the sitting was adjourned because a number of lawmakers and ministers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were in Sukkur due to the upcoming by-election for a National Assembly seat in Ghotki.

She said the opposition legislators would protest against this attitude of Sindh’s ruling party that caused the adjournment of the PA sitting without any valid reason and to facilitate its own activities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman also said that provincial ministers were busy campaigning for the PPP’s by-poll candidate and that was why the sitting was adjourned without any formal proceedings, adding that such a trend went against parliamentary norms.