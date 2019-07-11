GIK Institute, HIT sign MoU for joint ventures

SWABI: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Thursday.

A delegation from the HIT, led by Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar, Chairman, HIT, visited the GIK Institute to sign the agreement, marking the beginning of a first of its kind collaboration between the two organisations.

The MoU will provide opportunities for GIK and HIT to work together for research and development in the fields of defence and other related industries.

The GIK Institute and HIT officials had discussed initiating collaboration during the last few months and finally signed the agreement.

Prof Dr Jameel-un Nabi, pro-rector (academics) GIK, and Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal, director technical HIT, signed the agreement at a ceremony, attended by GIK’s Pro-Rector (Administration and Finance) Sardar Aminullah Khan, faculty deans, heads of departments and academic staff from various faculties. Both parties agreed to share knowledge and tools to make advancements in the designing and manufacturing of products for the security and defence needs of the country.

The HIT delegation visited some of the latest research laboratories at the Institute and was also given a tour of the campus, especially the faculties of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Sciences.

The GIK expressed keen interest in utilising its facilities for collaborative projects with HIT.

The officials of two organisations said that HIT and GIK were two strategic organisations that can contribute to national development through cooperation.