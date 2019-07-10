close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Suicide

National

 
July 11, 2019

FAISALABAD: A female nurse allegedly committed suicide with a youth of the area when their parents refused them to marry of their free will. According to reports, (S) of the Social Security Hospital, Jaranwala Road, wanted to marry a youth, who wrote her a letter indicating his decision of committing suicide because his parents were not willing to their marriage. The girl called him to the hospital where they both committed suicide by shooting themselves.

