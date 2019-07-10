tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A female nurse allegedly committed suicide with a youth of the area when their parents refused them to marry of their free will. According to reports, (S) of the Social Security Hospital, Jaranwala Road, wanted to marry a youth, who wrote her a letter indicating his decision of committing suicide because his parents were not willing to their marriage. The girl called him to the hospital where they both committed suicide by shooting themselves.
FAISALABAD: A female nurse allegedly committed suicide with a youth of the area when their parents refused them to marry of their free will. According to reports, (S) of the Social Security Hospital, Jaranwala Road, wanted to marry a youth, who wrote her a letter indicating his decision of committing suicide because his parents were not willing to their marriage. The girl called him to the hospital where they both committed suicide by shooting themselves.