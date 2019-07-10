tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least ten people were wounded in knife rampage between two gangs at I-11 Vegetable and Fruit Market (Sabzi Mandi), Wednesday morning. The injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with multiple wounds, the police spokesman said. The police reached the scene and controlled the situation.
ISLAMABAD: At least ten people were wounded in knife rampage between two gangs at I-11 Vegetable and Fruit Market (Sabzi Mandi), Wednesday morning. The injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with multiple wounds, the police spokesman said. The police reached the scene and controlled the situation.