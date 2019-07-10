close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Ten hurt

National

 
July 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: At least ten people were wounded in knife rampage between two gangs at I-11 Vegetable and Fruit Market (Sabzi Mandi), Wednesday morning. The injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with multiple wounds, the police spokesman said. The police reached the scene and controlled the situation.

