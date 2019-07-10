Zong 4G offers international roaming

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s No 1 Data Network, Zong 4G, offers the widest 4G roaming services in over 32 countries, with 48 international roaming partners, a statement said.

Offering the customers convenience to roam internationally, Zong 4G is offering unmatched and competitive roaming rates to Zong 4G’s customers across 32 popular tourist and business destinations, it added.

Through its widest network of over 11,000 national sites and more than 48 international roaming partners, Zong 4G is offering the best-in-class 4G experience both at home and abroad.

Being in a new country and discovering that your network SIM is not supported or finding roaming charges to be unaffordable is a great ordeal; however, this inimitable data roaming facility by Zong 4G eliminates the need to purchase a local SIM every time you visit a new country.

Through interconnection, Zong 4G’s subscribers can now roam internationally, while maintaining their LTE connectivity, it said.