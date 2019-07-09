Stranded tourists shifted to safer places

CHITRAL: The stranded tourists and patients were shifted to safer places as the government launched relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Golen valley on Tuesday.

“Two helicopters carrying relief items reached the flood-hit area and shifted the stranded tourists as well as the deputy commissioner to Chitral town,” said an official.

About 45 persons, including patients, children and elderly people, were also flown to safer places.

The locals said the glacial outburst continued in the area amid fear of further destruction.

As the area is cut off from the rest of the district, the authorities have decided to provide relief items to the flood-hit people through helicopters.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army also launched the relief and rescue operation in the flood-devastated valley.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has relief teams to the area. “Our teams have reached the flood-hit area,” said the PDMA DG through a statement.