Warrants for Gilani’s daughter

LAHORE : A local court Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Fiza Batool Gilani, daughter of ex-premier Yusuf Raza Gilani, for not complying with the court orders.

The court has issued said orders on an application filed by Khurram Khan, former husband of Fiza Batool. The petitioner had filed an application submitting that his former wife was not allowing him to meet their son. He requested the court to let him visit his son and ensure his former spouse follows the law. The court had ordered Fiza to allow Khurram to meet his son. However, Fiza didn’t follow the court orders, petitioner said in his application. The court has directed Fiza to appear before the court and submit explanation in this regard, directing police to make sure presence of Fiza Gilani in the court.

Notice: The Lahore High Court Tuesday issued notice to doctor of central jail Kot Lakhpat on a petition of Asif Hashmi, a PPP leader and former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), seeking bail on medical ground.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and sought reply from the jail’s doctor by July 22. Mr Hashmi is facing trial in 16 cases made by the NAB and the FIA. He already secured bail in 14 cases while had been acquitted in one.

The NAB had arrested Hashmi on his return to country from UAE last year. Hashmi served as ETPB chairman between 2007 and 2013. He was accused of misusing his authority and misappropriation of public funds.

The bureau also accused him of selling 1,946 kanals land of the board to DHA on a throwaway price. In another reference, it accused him of making illegal investment worth Rs1.870 billion with a private company that caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. He was recently acquitted in a case filed by the FIA on the allegations of distributing ETPB donation of millions of rupees on personal likings.

Minister for promoting culture

Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said the boys participating in theatre and other performing arts gain confidence and learn decent ways of communication. It is a dire need to promote our local and national culture instead of promoting culture of others. Alhamra Arts Council has become an important centre of depicting and promoting positive, healthy and cultural activities of our lives, the minister added.

These views were expressed by the minister during its inaugural ceremony of a 20-day workshop organised for children at Alhamra Hall here on Tuesday. On this occasion, Executive Director, Alhamra Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan, along with theatre workshop In-charge Madam Rukhsana and children actors as well as a large number of their parents were present. The minister distributed acknowledgement certificates and honorary shields among the children participating in theatre workshop. The minister in his speech said that during the last years of 1970’s shape of culture was distorted and it will take time to come back to its original shape. Schools curricular and co-curricular activities will be promoted and activities among children for doing speech, developing writing skills, participating in sports, learning language and communication skills will be encouraged, the minister said and congratulated all the parents of children who participated in theatre workshop and said cultural and entertainment activities will continue with full spirits for people of all ages at Alhamra in future also. Later, while replying to questions of journalists, the minister said NAB is not subordinate department of present government whereas it is playing its role as an independent and sovereign department.