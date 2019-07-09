CS orders expediting development work in Thar

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed the secretaries of the school education, finance and health departments to speed up the efforts for the development of Thar more efficiently, and stressed the need to ensure a systematic service delivery system aimed at the prosperity of the people of the region.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the status of the Mithi Civil Hospital, and directed the health secretary to issue a proposal for the removal of the Mithi medical superintendent with a view to improve the management.

He also asked the secretary to submit a mechanised management plan for Mithi’s government hospital, and constituted a committee headed by Mirpurkhas Commissioner Abdul Waheed Sheikh to prepare a health package. Shah directed the committee to prepare a health plan covering 100 per cent availability of human resources among other features.