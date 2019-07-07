close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

GLOF outburst damages properties, crops in Chitral

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

CHITRAL: At least two houses and three shops were damaged while standing crops and pine trees were destroyed due to Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Azghor area in Golen valley on Sunday, locals and officials said.

The water supply to the 108 megawatts Golen Hydel Power Station was suspended, the sources said, adding that Golen valley was cut off from Chitral district after the incident.

The Disaster Management and Rescue departments reached the area. Officials said the villagers from Abu Baka village were evacuated to safety. The glacier lake outburst flood is the first such incident in Golen valley since 2015.

