Mon Jul 08, 2019
July 8, 2019

Economic issues

Newspost

 
July 8, 2019

Pakistan is facing low levels of direct foreign investment which increased to $2.41 billion this fiscal year, as compared to $2.30 billion in the previous year. However, there is no major change in extreme issues like electricity and gas shortages, unemployment and poverty.

The economy of Pakistan is the 24th largest economy in the world and Pakistan needs to resolve our economic issues to grow properly. Our PM blames past governments for our issues yet he hasn’t done much himself to combat them.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi

