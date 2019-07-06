Lux Style Awards 2019: Pakistan’s biggest awards ceremony in Karachi today

KARACHI: A thrilling and glamorous show with performances that will certainly showcase the best of our entertainment and fashion industries will waiting in LUX Style Awards 2019 today (Sunday) in Karachi.

An important event of the country’s entertainment industry, The Lux Style Awards is in its 18th year and this time, expect a lot of hosts and entertainment segments that will dazzle and amaze the audience. Awards honors excellence in the categories of Music, Fashion, Film and Television. Prominent Celebrities including LUX girls, Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, Mehwish Hayat, Momina Mustehsan, Ahmed Ali Butt and others are here in Karachi for rehearsals working hard to create a great show for the audience.

The red carpet will be packed with exciting activities for stars to interact with their fans. The lifetime achievement awards in entertainment and fashion categories will be going to two very special people this year. People have to wait to see who will be awarded this prestigious honor.

The show is slated to air on Geo. Geo entertainment’s mega blockbuster drama Khaani’ gets nominated in 6 categories for Lux Style Awards 2019, Best TV Play (Khaani), best TV actor-male (Feroze Khan – Khaani), best TV actor-female – Sana Javed (Khaani) Best Original Sound Track – Rahat and Sahir for Khaani, Best TV Play Director – Anjum Shahzad for Khaani, Best TV Writer – Asma Nabeel for Khaani. This drama is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and it’s a production of 7th Sky Entertainment.

A lot of credible family’s social media sites have already predicted Khaani to win awards in Lux Style Awards 2019. Like diva Pakistan, hinpin Pakistan, hello Pakistan, FHM, propakistani.pk ok, etc. But nothing seems to beat drama serial Khaani, which is totally on a roll this LSA! It has managed to grab six nominations this year, dominating all else from the top of the list for sure. Khaani aired on Geo TV and proved to be a mega-hit, while it surpassed all the television rating points. We have all come across some dramas that have created history and Khaani is undoubtedly one of them.

Well, the mesmerizing awards are from fashion, model of the year (Female) Anam Malik, Fahmeen Ansari, Sadaf Kanwal, Zara Abid. Model of the year (Male) Aimal Khan, Champ Imi, Hasnain Lehri, Shahzad Noor, Achievement in fashion design (Bridal Couture) Elan, Faraz Manan, Kamiar , Rokni, Nida Azwer, Shehla Chatoor, Achievement in fashion design (Menswear) Deepak & Fahad, Fahad Hussayn, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Jazib Qamar, Republic by Omer Farooq, Achievement in fashion design (PRET) Chapter 2 Elan, Sana Safinaz, Zara Shahjahan, Achievement in fashion design (Luxury Pret) Hussain Rehar, Misha Lakhani, Sana Safinaz, Sania Maskatiya, Shehla Chatoor. Best fashion photographer Alee Hassan, Ashna Khan, MHM Photography, Rizwan ul Haq, Stop Style, Best hair and make-up artist, Qasim Liaqat, Shoaib Khan, Sunil Nawab, Best emerging talent in fashion (0-3 YRS.), Hamza Baande (Photographer), Mushk Kaleem (Model), Munsif Ali Khan (Model) Roshanay Afridi (Model). Film- best film, Cake, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, Motorcycle Girl, Teefa in Trouble, Best Director, Ahsan Rahim for Teefa in Trouble, Asim Abbasi for Cake, Haseeb Hassan for Parvaaz Hai Junoon, Nabeel Quraishi for Load Wedding, Nadeem Baig for Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Best actor, Adnan Malik for Cake, Ahmed Ali Butt for Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Ali Zafar for Teefa in Trouble, Fahad Mustafa for Load Wedding, Mohammad Ahmed for Cake, Best Actress, Aamina Sheikh for Cake, Hajra Yamin for Pinky Memsaab , Mehwish Hayat for Load Wedding, Sanam Saeed for Cake, Sohai Ali Abro for Motorcycle Girl, Best playback singer, Arif Lohar for Tillay Wali Jooti in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Atif Aslam for Tham Lo in Parvaaz Hai Junoon, Mulazim Hussain & Missal Zaidi for Rangeya in Load Wedding , Shuja Haider for Donkey Raja in Donkey King.

Music ,best song, Rung De by Chand Tara Orchestra, Ya Qurban by Khumariyaan, Singer of the year, Bilal Ali of Kashmir for Khwaab, Khurram Iqbal for O Ki Jane, Shamoon Ismail for Marijuana, Mohsin Abbas and Sohail Haider for Na Jaa, Best Emerging Talent, Abdullah Siddiqi for Resistance, Anna Salman for Middle of Nowhere, Nehaal Naseem for Piplaan di Chaan, Saakin for Saqi-e-Bewafa, Sami Amiri for Umeed-e-Karawan.

Television (Best TV Play), Aisi Hai Tanhai , Dar Si Jati Hai Sila , Dil Mom Ka Diya , Khaani on Geo Entertainment, Suno Chanda. (Best Tv Play Director) Ahsan Talish for Suno Chanda, Anjum Shahzad for Khaani, Kashif Nisar for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Qasim Ali Mureed for Aangan, Shahid Shafat for Dil Mom Ka Diya, (Best TV Writer) Amna Mufti for Ghuggi, Asma Nabeel for Khaani, Bee Gul for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Faiza Iftikhar for Aangan, Zanjabeel Asim Shah for Balaa (Best TV Actor) Bilal Abbas for Balaa, Feroze Khan for Khaani, Nauman Ejaz for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Qavi Khan for Aangan, Sami Khan for Khudgarz (Best TV Actress) Iqra Aziz for Suno Chanda, Neelam Muneer for Dil Mom Ka Diya, Sana Javed for Khaani, Sonya Hussayn for Aisi Hai Tanhai, Ushna Shah for Balaa (Best Original Sound Track) Aangan composer Naveed Nashad & singers Naveed, Nashad & Farhan Saeed (Producer: Momina Duraid Productions), Dar Si Jati Hai Sila composer Sami Khan & singer Yasira Haseeb (Producer: Momina Duraid Productions), Ghuggi composer Naveed Nashad & singers Naveed Nashad & Bina Khan (Producer: Cereal Entertainment), Khaani composer Sahir Ali Bagga & Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Producers: 7th Sky Entertainment, Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi), Naulakha composer & singer Saif Samejo (Producers: 7th Sky Entertainment, Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi) (Best Emerging Talent) Amar Khan in Belapur ki Dayan – Actress, Nabeel Zubairi in Suno Chanda – Actor, Osama Tahir in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila – Actor, Rida Bilal for Khudgarz – Writer, Zubab Rana in Meray Khudaya.