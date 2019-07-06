Murad Saeed terms video latest episode of Calibri productions

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’ news conference, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Saturday said that like the NewsLeaks, the latest episode of Calibri productions seemed to be a brainchild of one of darbaris (courtiers) of House of Sharifs.

Terming presser by the PML-N leaders a waste of time, he said that PML-N should knock at the court’s door over the alleged video of the accountability court judge instead of capitalising on it politically. He said that since April 2017, every single proof the Sharif family presented in the court in their defence turned out to be fake and forged. “Fake Qatari letter, Calibri font and spurious letters from doctors are few instances,” he pointed out.

Murad Saeed said that from the very first day, the PML-N was trying to intimidate the state institutions. He stated that irrefutable evidences especially the notorious audio clip of Calibri Queen’s uncle Shahbaz Sharif and Saifur Rehman bribing Justice Qayyum for desired verdicts on YouTube was enough to remind them of their tainted past. Addressing the PML-N leaders, he said that youth of Pakistan had seen the real face of House of Sharifs.

“The long reign of politics of lies, deception and forgery has ended and time is up for looters and plunderers,” he marked, and added that the state institutions would continue to function without succumbing to malicious propaganda and democracy would thrive and nobody can hinder the progress of the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said the PML-N was attempting to undermine sanctity of the courts. He said that Maryam Nawaz’ new narrative appeared to be blowing away the political standing of PML-N. “Through the controversial video, there appears to be an attempt to level allegations instead of presenting facts,” he said.