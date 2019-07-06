All hospitals to get every possible facility, says CM

LAHORE : It has been decided to start a nursing degree programme in Punjab for the trained nursing force. The support of the private sector will also be sought for the purpose.

It was decided in a meeting held with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair at the CM’s office. It was also decided that the vacancies of paramedical staff would be advertised and the recruitment process would be started soon. The progress on the Nishtar II project was reviewed and discussion was held on the budget and other affairs. The proposals to convert conventional filing system in the Health Department to the e-filing system and up-gradation of emergency services and establishment of trauma centres across the provinces were also discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to submit their recommendations. He directed that the process of the provision of medicines in government hospitals should be completed soon. The senior officers of the Health Department assured that all complaints regarding provision of medicines would be resolved.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he would pay surprised visits to hospitals. He said he would monitor the affairs of the hospital and more measures would be taken for improvement of the condition of the hospitals. All hospitals of the Punjab will be improved and every possible facility will be provided to the patients. Health facilities in the hospitals of remote areas will also be improved, the CM said.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Planning and Development Board chairman, finance secretary and other senior officers attended the meeting.

visit: Usman Buzdar visited different areas of the province capital without any protocol after heavy rain and thunderstorm. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Shah Jamal, Muslim Town, Cannal Road and Jail Road and inspected water drainage arrangements.

The CM also visited Services Hospital where the patients were astonished to see the CM among them.

Meanwhile, the chief minister in a statement issued here said that Punjab Ehsas Programme would be helpful for poverty alleviation He said that poverty and injustice would be eradicated in New Pakistan. He lamented that in past assets of the nation decreased but the ruler’s assets increased.