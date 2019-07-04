close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Boundaries of districts, tehsils reviewed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

LAHORE: A meeting of the Chief Minister Task Force for Review of Boundaries of Districts and Tehsils in Punjab was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and officers from the Finance and Local Government departments also attended the meeting. The SMBR briefed that a number of proposals for new districts and tehsils were received mostly related to Sargodha, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

All proposals were discussed in detail and the chair stressed the Revenue Department for devising a comprehensive and uniform policy to decide the matter. Raja Basharat also directed the departments concerned that the upcoming policy or criteria must be devised in accordance with the large public interest. The house gave the go-ahead for inclusion of village Daroot from Tehsil Lawa into Tehsil Tala Gang in Chakwal district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus