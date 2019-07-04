Boundaries of districts, tehsils reviewed

LAHORE: A meeting of the Chief Minister Task Force for Review of Boundaries of Districts and Tehsils in Punjab was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and officers from the Finance and Local Government departments also attended the meeting. The SMBR briefed that a number of proposals for new districts and tehsils were received mostly related to Sargodha, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

All proposals were discussed in detail and the chair stressed the Revenue Department for devising a comprehensive and uniform policy to decide the matter. Raja Basharat also directed the departments concerned that the upcoming policy or criteria must be devised in accordance with the large public interest. The house gave the go-ahead for inclusion of village Daroot from Tehsil Lawa into Tehsil Tala Gang in Chakwal district.