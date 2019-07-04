close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
EU consults N-deal partners as Iran warns of new steps

BRUSSELS: The European Union has said it is in contact with signatories of the Iran nuclear agreement and will discuss with them what steps to take should the country ramp up uranium enrichment this weekend.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, ramping up pressure on European nations to save the faltering nuclear deal from the damage inflicted by US sanctions.

Iran announced on Monday that it had already breached the pact’s limitations on stockpiles of low-enriched uranium. A spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said “we’ve called on Iran to reverse these steps and to refrain from further measures that would undermine the nuclear agreement”.

