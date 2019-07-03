close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 4, 2019

'PM wants country's system fair, transparent'

Lahore

July 4, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has urged Pakistan People Party (PPP) to take care of its own leadership instead of worrying for other party leaders.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Sumsam Bukhari said that the logic behind issuing sensational statements is to divert public attention from their own cases. He said that for the first time both political bigwigs involved in corruption cases are behind the bars.

The process of accountability will not halt until catching firm hold of the last corrupt person, he added. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to grant this country fair and transparent system. He said that frequent power turns have eroded public trust from the democratic system. PTI has come to power after going through struggle with the masses of Pakistan.

PPP by swearing allegiance to PML-N has darkened its political future. It s an irony that PPP is defending Rana Sanaullah, he maintained. He further said that both PML-N and PPP are burden for each other. How come those calling one another thieves in the past have joined hands today, PTI government will not come under any pressure and we will continue accountability process, he concluded.

